Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Director Virgil E. Wenger Purchases 3,360 Shares

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Director Virgil E. Wenger acquired 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $89,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:PW traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 59,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.24. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 91,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

