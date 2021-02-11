Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 107,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 124,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

