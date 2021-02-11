PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $7.75. PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 5,854,879 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of £328.26 million and a PE ratio of -75.00.

About PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design which converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

