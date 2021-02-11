PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,795 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up approximately 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.10% of PPL worth $22,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.86. 21,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.