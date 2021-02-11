PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,359 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PPL worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $13,835,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.94. 14,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.72.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

