PPL (PPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.72. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

