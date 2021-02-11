PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,060 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.00% of PRA Health Sciences worth $80,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.51. 8,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $137.88.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

