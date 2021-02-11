Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.72. 2,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

