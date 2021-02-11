Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) Shares Gap Up to $92.00

Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.00, but opened at $96.30. Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) shares last traded at $92.50, with a volume of 202,847 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £785.91 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36.

In other news, insider Tim Elliott acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,850 ($6,336.56).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

