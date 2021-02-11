Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L) (LON:PMI) Shares Down 1.1%

Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L) (LON:PMI) traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 147.15 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 148.38 ($1.94). 7,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 158,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.96. The stock has a market cap of £234.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L) news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe bought 22,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £29,976.75 ($39,164.82).

Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L) Company Profile (LON:PMI)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

