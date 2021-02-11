Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Short Interest Up 379.7% in January

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 379.7% from the January 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Premier Oil stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Premier Oil has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PMOIY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.