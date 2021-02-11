Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 3.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

