Primas (PST) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.55 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Primas has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market cap of $1.13 million and $3.55 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

