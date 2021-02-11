Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a growth of 431.6% from the January 14th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of PIAI stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Prime Impact Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Prime Impact Acquisition I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

