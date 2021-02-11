Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Primerica has raised its dividend by 105.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $144.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $150.13.
In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
