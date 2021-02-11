Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Primerica has raised its dividend by 105.1% over the last three years.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $144.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $150.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.