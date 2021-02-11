Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $144.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.80 and its 200 day moving average is $127.67. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $150.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.