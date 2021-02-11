Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BTEC opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000.

