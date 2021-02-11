Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 13,935 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $74.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.26.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.