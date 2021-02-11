Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 3,800 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $74.36.

