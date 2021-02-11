Private Management Group Inc. Sells 6,850 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.