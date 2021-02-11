Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Major Shareholder Sells $353,383.77 in Stock

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of Profire Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $353,383.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 553,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Profire Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 833,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

