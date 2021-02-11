Project Pai One Day Trading Volume Tops $620,042.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Project Pai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $17.93 million and approximately $620,042.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00222618 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,729,114,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,503,421,906 tokens. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.