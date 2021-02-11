Prometeus Price Reaches $5.62 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $34.42 million and $4.03 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00011770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.32 or 0.01084857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006093 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.75 or 0.05284396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019082 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00035331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.