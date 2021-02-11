Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Down 75.8% in January

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPCB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 223,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,600. Propanc Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $112.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

