ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) Short Interest Down 68.2% in January

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the January 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STKR opened at $0.16 on Thursday. ProPhotonix has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

ProPhotonix Company Profile

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, LED's (light emitting diode systems) and Laser & Diodes.

