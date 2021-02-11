ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) Short Interest Down 68.2% in January

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the January 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STKR opened at $0.16 on Thursday. ProPhotonix has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
ProPhotonix Company Profile
