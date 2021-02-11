ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Trading Down 0.3%

ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.91 and last traded at $30.91. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares RAFI Long/Short stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 15.66% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

