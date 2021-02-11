ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading Down 0.6%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) shares were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 7,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 10,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of ProShares Short Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

