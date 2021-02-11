ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 6.2%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.95. 50,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 57,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

