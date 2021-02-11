ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar (NYSEARCA:CROC) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.89

ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar (NYSEARCA:CROC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.89 and traded as low as $43.59. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 1,661 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89.

