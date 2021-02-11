ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.83

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.83 and traded as low as $13.32. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 11,849,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 3,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,011,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

