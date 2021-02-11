Prospect Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.