ProVen VCT (PVN.L) (LON:PVN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.77

ProVen VCT (PVN.L) (LON:PVN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and traded as high as $66.00. ProVen VCT (PVN.L) shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 9,736 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £110.77 million and a PE ratio of -13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.89.

ProVen VCT (PVN.L) Company Profile (LON:PVN)

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

