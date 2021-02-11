ProxyNode Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $169,983.98 and $5.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.00341525 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00032412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004959 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $774.27 or 0.01640486 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 124.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 179,957,831 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.