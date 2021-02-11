Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

NYSE:PRU opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -228.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

