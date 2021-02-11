Prudential (LON:PRU) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,441 ($18.83) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,363.09 ($17.81).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,292.75 ($16.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of £33.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 239.54. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,346.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,220.68.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

