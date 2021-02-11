Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Prudential stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.71. 5,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.