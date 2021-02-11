Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.71. 5,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

