PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $147.25

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $147.25 and last traded at $144.74, with a volume of 1228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in PTC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in PTC by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

