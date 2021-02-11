Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Shares Down 27.6%

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) shares fell 27.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $998.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.54.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

