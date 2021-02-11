Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.10.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $234.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

