PUBLISH Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $91,845.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.12 or 0.01098125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.18 or 0.05364530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00026311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003703 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

