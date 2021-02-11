Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) rose 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 136,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 66,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

