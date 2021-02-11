Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.17. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 212,255 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $68.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pulmatrix by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 231,478 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pulmatrix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pulmatrix by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 578,573 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

