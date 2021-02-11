Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUMSY. Main First Bank raised shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. Puma has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

