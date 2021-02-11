Puma VCT 12 (LON:PU12) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Puma VCT 12 (LON:PU12)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08). Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.62.

Get Puma VCT 12 alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Puma Vct 12 Plc is a fund of Puma Investments making growth capital. It make investments in established businesses based in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Puma VCT 12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma VCT 12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.