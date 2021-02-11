Pundi X Price Tops $0.0009 (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. Pundi X has a market cap of $220.46 million and approximately $110.25 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 112.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

