PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the January 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PURE remained flat at $$0.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 million, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. PURE Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.05.
About PURE Bioscience
