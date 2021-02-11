PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the January 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PURE remained flat at $$0.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 million, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. PURE Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

