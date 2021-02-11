Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) (LON:PUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $111.80

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) (LON:PUR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $111.80 and traded as high as $120.40. Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) shares last traded at $120.20, with a volume of 42,282 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.80.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

