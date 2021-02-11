Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading Up 5.2%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.61 and last traded at $38.52. Approximately 723,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 937,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,248 shares of company stock worth $2,521,442. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

