Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf (TSE:SBT.B) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.08

Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf (TSE:SBT.B) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and traded as high as $18.81. Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 2,080 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.04.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.