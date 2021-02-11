PutinCoin Trading Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $57,541.36 and $168.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,275.09 or 0.99977009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00074610 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

